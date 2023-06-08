Giorgia Soleri removes the “follow” from Victoria, Damiano and the friend who kissed her ex

After the sensational announcement of the separation of Damiano David with Giorgia Soleri, the latter became the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards her ex-boyfriend and her friend who kissed him outside the disco. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours, Damiano David has announced the separation definitive with Giorgia Soleri through a communicated spread on his Instagram profile. In any case, a few hours before the scoop was released, a video which portrays the Maneskin lead singer passionately kissing another girl.

Contrary to Damiano David who formalized the breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Giorgia Soleri has not yet released any statement on the matter. However, the activist vented hers anger in another way. In fact, it recently removed the “follow” on Instagram to her ex-boyfriend, Victoria De Angelis and Martina Taglientithe girl who appeared in the video together with the artist.

Damiano David: the announcement of the separation from Giorgia Soleri

Damian David and Giorgia Solieri broke up. This was announced by the Maneskin singer himself through a Note posted on his Instagram profile. These were hers words:

I am very sorry this video came out, it was not how we wanted to handle the situation and it was my mistake. Giorgia and I have decided to break up for a few days now, so there have been no betrayals of any kind. I hope this doesn’t affect Giorgia’s image and that you can respect the delicacy of this moment

However, before the announcement released by the Maneskin soloist, Damiano ended up in focus of controversy due to a video in which he himself appears kissing another girl. We are currently not aware of whether there may be one hidden behind this gesture relation or less. Meanwhile, none declaration by Giorgia Soleri.