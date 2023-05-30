Giorgia Soleri talks to her followers, Damiano David takes her back | VIDEO

Social curtain between Giorgia Soleri and Damiano David with the influencer who was filmed by the Maneskin singer while talking to his followers.

In a video posted on the profile Instagram of the activist, in fact, the two are together in the car with Giorgia Soleri who says: “Today I’m finally going to fix this hood that I have on my head”.

“Just as I’m maneuvering you have to make a fuss, that is, I didn’t understand” interrupts the singer while driving the car.

“But why sorry? What annoyance it gives you” Giorgia Soleri then replies. In a subsequent story the two are out of the cockpit. “Maneuver finished” declares the activist, who then asked her followers for advice on what type of cut to do at the hairdresser.