Giorgia Soleri has made a new tattoo. She called it “the Fallopian snakes”. One on the right side and one on the left side: two snakes which, between one crossing and another on themselves, finally meet their snouts just below Giorgia Soleri’s navel. She wanted to describe her fallopian (or uterine) tubes as snakes, which in recent years have caused her so many physical problems, unbearable pain and medical research after medical research before receiving the diagnosis of endometriosis, i.e. 11 years after began to accuse the first sufferings.

The activist, who often talks about her experience and who has also been diagnosed with vulvodynia and fibromyalgia which cause pain and abdominal swelling, wrote under the photo posted on Instagram stories: “I’m waiting for the swelling and inflammation to post a decent photo (without the panties cut and taped) but I’m lost in love. I present to you my “Fallopian snakes”.