On the end of the relationship with Damiano, in her stories, Giorgia Soleri explains to her followers the issue of her disorder. Did she and Damiano break up because of this?

A couple of Instagram stories from Giorgia Solerimodel, activist and former partner of the Maneskin singer, Damiano David, are making fans chatter. Someone asks Soleri “Did your last relationship end because you were messy???”, in an incredulous manner. Her answer is truly surprising and can give a little more clarity on the end of the love story between Soleri and Damiano.

The story between the frontman of Maneskin, the Italian band that reached the roof of the world, and the influencer, writer, “feminist killjoy”, had ended not exactly well. There couple with millions of fanswith a relationship that had lasted for several years, and had “exploded” to general dismay.

It was the singer who came out into the open after a video was spread on TikTok, which immediately went viral, in which he passionately kisses another girl in a nightclub. But does his being “pathologically disordered” really have anything to do with the story with Damiano? On the end of that relationship, in her stories, Giorgia Soleri explains to her followers question of its disorder.

Stop everyone! There are various reasons why a relationship may come to an end, and in this case, they were several. I don't feel the urgency to detail the reasons and events, also out of respect for the person involved. I shared one of countless aspects, as I did with my family, just to make people understand how pervasive and disabling ADHD can be, even without a diagnosis (let alone with a diagnosis). The problem is not just disorder. It's that everything I touch seems to stick around.

Soleri refers to a disorder (ADHD), i.e. that relating to attention deficit and hyperactivity which are quite crucial in daily life. Soleri writes in the stories:

I can undress on the way from the front door to the room, leaving my clothes on the floor, leave various objects between cushions and the floor, cook and forget about the messy kitchen with pots and pans lying around for days. I understand that living with this level of clutter can be difficult, especially without valid justification. I don't want to excuse anyone, but ADHD goes way beyond “I have a pile of clothes on the chair.”

Speaking of disorder, one cannot fail to mention the cleaning, even more so if we are talking about pets. We know that with animals in the home, cleanliness, order and home hygiene are delicate issues.

As for cleaning the house from hair, it's really a problem! With a dog and a cat, the situation can become difficult. I will answer this question honestly, perhaps for the first time, because it is a topic that embarrasses me greatly. I am disordered to frightening and pathological levels. Not the kind of mess that makes you laugh when people say “you don't know how messy it is!”, nor the kind of “sorry about the mess” when people come into your house. It is a pervasive and disabling disorder, the cause of arguments and trauma in my family and even a romantic breakup.

The model and activist lays it bare an important weakness of his, also in a sincere and frank way. As rarely happens, precisely on social media where it is most difficult. Soleri writes, in fact: