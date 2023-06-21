In recent weeks Damiano David e Giorgia Soleri are the most talked about characters from the pages of the main gossip magazines. Over the last few hours, the former competitor of Beijing Express shared some words on her page that didn’t go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what it is.

After the gossip about the end of the relationship with Damian David and the controversies that involved her after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, Giorgia Soleri is once again being talked about. As already mentioned, the former girlfriend of the frontman of Maneskins shared some words on her Instagram page that certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

In detail, Giorgia Soleri revealed that she had rediscovered the small pleasures of everyday life. Among many those, for example, to take the public transport. These were her words about it in an Instagram Story:

These days, probably after years, I’ve started taking public transport again… because I’m finally better. I’m so happy because I love them!

And, continuing, Damiano David’s ex-girlfriend then added:

We should also talk about the privilege of being able to choose how to move and when, but it’s something we’ve faced x times so no pippone for today.

After the end of the relationship with the frontman of ManeskinsGiorgia Soleri has returned to normal by discovering the small pleasures of everyday life.

In the meantime, the gossip about the end of the story with Damiano David does not stop. According to what was revealed by Deianira Marzano and Amedeo Venza, Soleri would have started, before the announcement of the break with the Maneskin frontman, an affair with a entrepreneur. These were the words of the two gossip experts about it: