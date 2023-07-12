Giorgia Soleri moved to Milan with the cats after breaking up with Damiano of the Maneskin. Often the influencer ended up under attack by haters for photos of her. The young activist posted an Instagram story in which she collects some of the male chauvinist comments and writes: “However, laughing at people (coincidentally all men!) convinced that a relationship has the power to change the way I manage and show my body. As if I’ve never done and posted (half) naked photos before. I’m sorry to break this news to you since 2023, but we women exist and make choices regardless of you and your opinions! Incredible”.

Giorgia Soleri wanted to silence anyone who had something to say about her shots and her way of managing her visibility, but unfortunately, she too knows that a story on Instagram will not be enough to appease the spirits of the haters who just want to attack her.