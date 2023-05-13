Giorgia Soleri publishes a photo together with her boyfriend Damiano David, frontman of the Maneskin, on her Instagram profile. He comments ironically. In the last few hours, Soleri herself has published a photo with Damiano on her Instagram profile accompanied by the caption: “More and more every day”. The singer’s response was not obvious.

Damiano David’s response, Maneskin frontman, to the post published by his girlfriend Giorgia Soleri on his Instagram profile is amusing. After all, he and Giorgia are a very united and above all unveiled couple. So much so that in the last few hours Soleri herself has published a photo with Damiano on her Instagram profile and accompanying the caption: “More every day”. The singer’s response was not obvious. Let’s go see what he said.

The bond that unites Giorgia Soleri and Damiano David has been demonstrated on several occasions and is still shared by the couple today through social media.

In fact, in the last few hours the tender photo published by Giorgia Soleri on her Instagram profile has already received many likes and comments from fans of the couple. But, Damiano David’s comment does not go unnoticed by fans. “Oh but that’s another one, I’m bald,” commented the Maneskin singer.