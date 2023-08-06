Giorgia Soleri, in the last few hours, wanted to explain to her fans the reason for her absence from social networks. And she did it through her Instagram stories.

“In these days you have sent me many messages of closeness and I wanted to thank you for this – underlined Giorgia Soleri in her Instagram stories -. I was hoping that the situation would resolve itself faster but it didn’t. You thought it was my mom but luckily it’s not about her but my dad has to do with it. He was hospitalized a couple of weeks ago but got worse and underwent emergency surgery and today the situation is not good. For this reason I am in Milan. Among other things, those who have been following me for some time know that I have an extremely complex relationship with my dad. So it’s doubly complicated right now.”

Then, she added: “I have spent the last ten years of my life being terrified that my dad would die before being able to clarify the relationship with him which is the only topic that in the 12 years of psychotherapy I have never been able to address : the great trauma of my life. For this reason you see me less present these days because I’m still trying to carry on with my life while going to my father’s hospital every day. So I try not to let myself go, not to think of the worst and see how it goes.”