Over the last few days Giorgia Soleri she went to the capital of Rome to attend the concert of the Arctic Monkeys, the famous British band. Too bad that the well-known activist, during the artistic event, became the protagonist of a small inconvenience. In light of this, the influencer was forced to seek help from medical staff. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Moments of fear for Giorgia Soleri al concert by the Arctic Monkeys. A few days ago, the famous event was held in the city of Rome british band which the famous activist could not fail to attend. While enjoying the artistic manifestation in the city of Rome, the influencer had a sickness.

In light of this, he immediately received support from the medical staff who was present in the place. To tell what happened in detail was herself through a history posted on his Instagram profile. The influencer followed by well over 800,000 followers, she said she suddenly felt ill. These were hers words:

Then it all came down to a sharp pain attack (I tend to overestimate my body lately). But between intramuscular painkillers and stretchers I still managed to hear the concert (and especially feeling better hahaha).

Fortunately it didn’t happen nothing serious to the ex-girlfriend of Damiano David of Måneskin. Currently, the woman is in excellent health conditions and that during the concert was only one temporary illness.

Giorgia Soleri: health problems

However, for some time Giorgia Soleri has been forced to fight against a health problem which affects most women. The influencer suffers from vulvodynia and endometriosis. On the other hand, she has always been very active in delicately focusing attention on this thematic. Born in 1996, she is one of the majors feminist representatives in Italy.