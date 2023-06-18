One of the gossip news that holds the court in recent weeks is darkly the breakup between Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri. The Maneskin singer had been paparazzi in a club while he was kissing another girl, Martina Taglienti. Then the news of the end of their relationship. The influencer had then explained that theirs was an open couple.

According to the latest rumors, however, things would be different. In fact, it seems that Giorgia Soleri had been in another relationship for months. The gossip experts Amedeo Venza and Deianira Marzano launch the bomb: “La Soleri does not seem to have pulled her hair out for Damiano because, it is rumored, she seems to have already had a love story with an entrepreneur in the cosmetic sector for MONTHS. Which, among other things, rightly, it seems, after the latest chilling discrepancies, has also left her “.