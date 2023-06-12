Giorgia Soleri and the comment on the death of Silvio Berlusconi

The news of the death of Silvio Berlusconi, who died today, Monday 12 June, at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan has aroused numerous reactions of condolences and more.

This is the case of the influencer Giorgia Soleri, fresh from breaking up with her now ex-boyfriend Damiano David, who has published a series of stories about her profile Instagram.

The activist, in fact, shared the title of The Submarineor “The man who destroyed the country”.

“Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister who recovered from sex scandals and corruption allegations, has died at the age of 86″ wrote the BBC instead with the news that was shared by Giorgia Soleri, who added: ” How to report the news the right way. BBC docet”.

Shortly afterwards, in another story, the influencer wrote: “Talking about politics is always the best way to clean up contacts”. Giorgia Soleri, in fact, was evidently attacked for her words on the death of Silvio Berlusconi.