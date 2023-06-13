After the comment on Silvio Berlusconi and the controversy that ensued, Giorgia Soleri has decided to take a step back. The influencer and activist wanted to apologize, explaining better what she meant. “I have always wanted to take a position on this space based on my ideals and values, even when it could be divisive or uncomfortable – she wrote. What I have published about what happened is no exception ”.

Then she adds: “Despite this, given the moment, I recognize that I was indelicate and offensive. I deeply respect the feeling of pain and apologize to the family and anyone who was upset by the words I shared. For this reason I preferred to delete the stories several hours ago and take a step back. I am constantly evolving: from today I will work with even greater attention to everyone’s experiences and sensibilities. Hoping for your understanding, G.”.