Beijing Express, Selvaggia Lucarelli against Giorgia Soleri

Selvaggia Lucarelli returns to talk about Giorgia Soleri and her illness, which did not prevent her from participating in the latest edition of Beijing Express where she pairs up with her influencer friend Federica Fabrizio.

The journalist had already lashed out at the activist a few days ago, commenting on her participation in the reality show broadcast on Sky: “So the pain that forced her to bed for weeks and didn’t allow her to plan anything (her words), is now not more disabling but has become manageable, based on the opportunities he cannot give up (Beijing Express)”, adding sarcastically: “We are happy for her, come on, good news!”.

Now, Selvaggia Lucarelli is back on the attack after an interview with The Republic in which Giorgia Soleri declared that by participating in Beijing Express “I wanted to demonstrate that you can have a life despite the disease”.

“I thought my pain could be useful, for someone to say: she did it, I can do it too” added the influencer.

“Most holy Madonna can no longer – commented Selvaggia Lucarelli on Instagram – Saying ‘I did it because I want to do TV and become famous’ seems ugly”.

“Having to cloak in heroism and altruism even participation in a simple, very cool entertainment program. And come on, after a while all this becomes cloying”.