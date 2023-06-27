The couple had two cats. Here’s who they’ll stay with after their romance ends.

Between Giorgia Soleri and Damiano dei Maneskin it ended a few weeks ago. The latest photos released that showed the frontman of the Italian rock group kissing another woman, have made the vase overflow and it has come to a break.

If Giorgia it is certainly not an easy period but she is managing it in the best possible way also thanks to the love of her family and loved ones. She has decided to stay and live in Rome in the apartment that she shared with Damiano until a few months ago. Together with her remained the 3 cats that the couple had with them.

In a question box posted on social media, one of the questions concerned the management of the cats Legolas and Bidet after the farewell between the two. Giorgia confessed that the cats stayed with her in Rome but obviously Damiano can go and see them whenever he wants regardless of whether she is at home or not.

A decision also taken for logistical reasons given that Damian he is often around the world on his tour and the cats would be very stressed.

“This is probably the most popular question. The only agreement is that the cats belong to both and Damiano can come and visit them whenever he wants (whether I’m there or not). They stayed with me for a matter of comfort and lifestyle management” – he wrote.

To those who asked him if he will continue to live in Rome, Giorgia said she was still undecided. “I honestly don’t know. I am very conflicted, but I have decided to postpone this reasoning until September”.

Giorgia who in recent days has also registered on a dating app that works differently than Tinder giving precedence to the choice of women. In bio she wrote: “Nothing serious, a drink in company and no children.