Among the guests of the episode of Italian stories on May 17, 2022 there was Giorgia Soleri. On the occasion ofinterview released to the program conducted by Eleonora Daniele, the activist and writer spoke about her struggles for women’s rights. However, the girl did furious with the editorial staff as she was only called as “Damiano dei Maneskin’s girlfriend”.

Most people know Giorgia Soleri for being a young girl activist and writer who every day fights for women’s rights. In spite of this, it often happens that the means of communication usually put his attention at the center of attention relation with Damiano David making it pass as “the girlfriend of“.

A case how this happened to Italian stories on May 17, 2022. Giorgia participated in the program as guest and opened his heart to Eleonora Daniele speaking of vulvodynia, a disease he suffers from and considered one disabling pathology from our healthcare system. However, recently the girl managed to bring the bill to change the status of this disease in the House and Senate.

Once the broadcast was over, Soleri did not deny that she stayed annoyed from the words the rdazione used to call it. In light of this, the activist has released a series of photo of his interview on his Instagram Stories leaving a ironic comment. These were his words:

But I’m not nameless! I am the fiancée by name and Di Damiano of the Maneskin by surname.

However, it was an episode that, in addition to sending the person directly into a rage, aroused numerous controversy also from all her fans. Therefore, a few minutes later always on her Instagram Stories, the writer shared the private messages with his followers who said they were outraged by the sexist treatment who received the Soleri.