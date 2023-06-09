Giorgia Soleri breaks the silence and talks about the end of the relationship with the Maneskin singer Damiano David. Yesterday the official announcement of the breakup, after some images had circulated on the net in which the singer kissed in a club with another girl. No betrayal, however, explains Soleri, because their relationship was by mutual agreement non-monogamous. The influencer shared her point of view with followers with a series of Stories on Instagram. “I find that being able to experience one’s sexuality in a free, consensual and complete way is beautiful and enriching for oneself and for all the people who, in different ways, relate to us. I don’t consider exclusivity a value (on the contrary, inclusiveness is), which is why the relationship between me and Damiano was, by mutual agreement and in a completely consensual way, not monogamous”, reveals Soleri.

“I realize that for some it may be complex to understand, but the fact that there has been any kind of interaction with other people is not the core of the problem. It wasn’t before, for either of us, I don’t see how it could be now ”, she added on social media. “To protect ourselves, however, in this delicate moment made of enormous changes, I had explicitly asked to have some discretion in our public lives, at least until the day when (to avoid articles upon articles of assumptions and insinuations) we communicated no longer be a couple, which was supposed to happen today. It didn’t go like this, and the problem arises from this. But as angry, hurt and disappointed as I am, I cannot consider our human nature, made up of trial and error”, continued Giorgia Soleri.

“Could he have avoided Damiano? Probably yes. How I could have avoided more mistakes during these six beautiful years together. We are human, fragile, vulnerable. We make mistakes, we stumble, we fall and we get up again. Our relationships are infinite and complex universes, and judging them from the outside is impossible. I’m sorry to see how many it is instead incredibly easy and fast, when people in the spotlight live it. We are not cartoons, but flesh and blood, feelings and fears. We suffer and laugh like anyone else. I only ask you to have respect for us as people and for this love that has been very strong, I mean and profound ”, she concluded.