Giorgia Rossi, dream curves: Serie A stops and the Dazn journalist scores a goal on the beach

The championship break for the national teams offers a good opportunity for Giorgia Rossi to escape from the city. The beautiful sports journalist of Dazn (and of Radio Tv serie A) takes a leap into the sea. “I fell for it again”, he writes on Instagram accompanying a post that enchants his followers (over 500 million).

The bikini selfie is worth a social Euro-goal for Giorgia Rossiwho then adds a video of her feet in the water and a shot of her looking ready for a soccer game on the beach.

“The most beautiful woman in Italy hands down,” writes a fan. It’s raining likes for Giorgia Rossi, but relaxation is coming to an end: next week Serie A will return with a heart-pounding round that sees two super big matches: the Inter-Milan derby and the Juventus-Lazio super match (Naples’ Italian champions are instead expected at Marassi at Genoa’s home).

