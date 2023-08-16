Giorgia Palmas, side B by the sea: breathtaking lady Magnini

Under the beach towel… a masterpiece B-side: it’s that of Giorgia Palmas.



The soubrette and wife of the former champion of world swimming, Philip Magnini (champion capable of winning twice the gold medal rainbow in 100 freestyle) leaves his fans breathless with the photo in costume on the shores of a dream sea.

And the most beautiful dream in the summer landscape is of course her for followers (almost 2 million). The answer? An avalanche of likes, hearts and “you are wonderful” for one of the most loved tissue papers in the history of Striscia la Notizia.

Giorgia Palmas and Filippo Magnini, “Let’s dance on the world”

For Giorgia Palmas and Filippo Magnini a relaxing August in splendid Sardinia with photos on the beach improvising a dance and quoting Ligabue (“Let’s dance on the world. Any music is fine”).

Very appreciated by the people of the web also the pool photo of Giorgia, colorful bikini and… “Palmas among the palmas” the amusing dida to the shots published via social media.

Look at the photos of Giorgia Palmas in the gallery.

