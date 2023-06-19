Giorgia Palmas, fluorescent bikini also warms Filippo Magnini

Giorgia Palmas in costume is breathtakingly beautiful. Everyone knows it and first of all obviously her husband, Filippo Magnini. The former world swimming champion (twice world champion in the 100m freestyle and 17 European golds) comments with two emoticons that leave no doubts, the photo of the wife in bathing suit (zebra stripe in shades of brown, with fluorescent yellow details) from a splendid swimming pool in Porto Rotondo in Sardinia: the first has heart eyes, the second has fire.



“I Couldn’t Resist the Call of the Sun”, she writes accompanying the shot. “Beautiful monobikini fits you perfectly, excellent for the color choice”, comments a follower of the showgirl.

Giorgia Palmas, miniskirt or bikini? Lady Magnini still wins

It is not the only image that Giorgia Palmas has given to her followers (we are almost at 2 million people who follow her on Instagram). The photo with a is also much appreciated “flower power” top-miniskirt set (as she writes) very nice (look at the gallery).

And when the former Striscia la Notizia tissue emerges from the water of the swimming pool in a bikini (again, see the gallery) asking the fans “Ready for summer?” (Ready for summer?”) She gets a… flood of likes and certificates of love. “A little mermaid”, is the thought of many. Giorgia Palmas’ costume test is passed with flying colors…

