“The issue is that anyone who holds a weapon has a legal and moral duty to look after the weapon responsibly and seriously.” The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, thus opens the answer – in today's press conference – to the question about the case involving the Fratelli d'Italia deputy Emanuele Pozzolo. On New Year's Eve, a shot was fired from the parliamentarian's gun which injured one person. “This is why there is a problem with what happened which says – I don't know the story, only what I have read – that someone was not responsible: who has that gun license and who holds that weapon. It is not good for an Italian, let alone for an FdI parliamentarian”, says Meloni.

(images from raiplay.it)