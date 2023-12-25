Meloni wishes “Merry Christmas” to Italians on social media. The photo with his daughter Ginevra

After yesterday's video here comes the photo under the tree with his daughter Ginevra: Giorgia Meloni wishes a happy Christmas to all Italians through a new social post. “May these days bring joy, serenity and special moments to you and all your loved ones. Best wishes for a happy Christmas“, writes the prime minister on Instagram. Best wishes serenity after a “troubled” year marked by happy goals, but also complicated breakups. Like the one between her and her ex-partner Andrea Giambruno. The two, now separated, were spotted together a few days ago on the occasion of the Christmas performance of the daughter Ginevra.



Andrea Giambruno and Giorgia Meloni (photo source Dagospia)



Giorgia Melon's social greetings, the Prime Minister's post posted on Instagram





