Brothers of Italy, the far-right party of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has found in school nativity scenes a new ally in its traditional battle to protect what they call the “cultural roots” of the transalpine country. The group has presented a bill in the Senate that aims to protect the custom of setting up nativity scenes in schools at Christmas time and that contemplates sanctions for officials who do not allow it or promote alternative celebrations, without religious load, on these dates.

The idea is to put an end to the general celebrations that many schools organize before the holidays, where the growing diversity of Italian classrooms is recognized.

The senator of the Brothers of Italy, Lavinia Mennuni, the main signatory of the bill, has explained that this initiative aims to prevent Christian symbols and festivities from being relegated in schools at all levels. “For some years now we have been witnessing unacceptable and shameful decisions by some schools that prohibit nativity scenes or modify the deep essence of Christmas, transforming it into implausible 'winter festivals' so as not to offend believers of other religions. Thanks to this bill it will no longer be possible to cancel the nativity scene, Christmas and Easter in Italian schools,” said the senator. And she has pointed out that employees who oppose initiatives related to Christmas and Easter, such as setting up the nativity scene, plays and other similar acts, will face disciplinary proceedings.

For Brothers of Italy, “allowing the transformation of sacred Christian holidays into another type of anonymous celebration” constitutes “discrimination against students and their families who practice the majority religion,” in addition to “an attack on the deepest values ​​and traditions.” of our people.” According to the party led and founded by Giorgia Meloni, the measure “is absolutely essential to safeguard and protect the cultural roots of Italy represented in the nativity scene.”

The proposal has caused a stir among opposition parties and associations of teachers and school principals, who consider it inappropriate to impose these types of issues by law. “Certainly, the country's traditions must be taken into account, but imposing them by law is out of place,” said Antonello Giannelli, national president of the Association of School Directors (ANP).

The unions have also criticized the proposal. “Everyone must remember that we live in a secular country, the school is secular. Operations like this, which interfere, among other things, with school autonomy, are not acceptable. Let them reread the Constitution,” said Gianna Fracassi, general secretary of the education workers branch of the country's largest union, FLC CGIL.

The president of the union of school directors, Dirigentiscuola, Attilio Fratta, has spoken along the same lines: “We are facing measures that only serve to divert the attention of Italians from the real problems of the school and the country.”

The opposition has accused the far-right group of exploiting religion for political purposes. “They are ridiculous, they want to prohibit by law everything they don't like. Instead of governing the country, a task that they do not know how to manage, they continue to use weapons of distraction like this law against the principals who accept the removal of the nativity scene at school. The country has already caught their bluff,” criticized Luana Zanella, spokesperson for the Alliance of the Greens and the Left in the Chamber of Deputies.

Nicola Fratoianni, general secretary of the Italian Left, has also protested: “They have presented a proposal to “defend” the nativity scene in schools. Whose? It is not known. “This is already too much for the secular State and too much for the citizens, who increasingly struggle between poverty wages, collapsing healthcare and a high cost of living and who have to listen to this Government talk about Christmas decorations,” has written on social networks.

“Timely as a Swiss clock, at Christmas the right-wing proposals to safeguard Italian Christian traditions return,” said Riccardo Magi, secretary of the left-wing More Europe party. And he has criticized the Government's anti-immigration agenda: “This is the umpteenth hypocrisy of the right led by Giorgia Meloni, for whom today, the sacred family fleeing persecution would probably end up in a detention center, perhaps in Albania, “waiting to know from a judge in Italy whether or not they are worthy of setting foot on Italian territory,” he said, in relation to the Meloni Government's recent announcement of a controversial plan to house up to 3,000 asylum seekers in Albania while they wait for the process. of their requests, which for the moment has been blocked by the Albanian Constitutional Court.

Magi has also criticized that “the same right that exploits religious symbols, at the same time does everything possible to make it difficult to rescue those who risk their lives at sea” and has denounced the possible unconstitutionality of the proposal for attacking the freedom of worship. “Once again, this party is confirmed with a vision closer to the regime of the ayatollahs than to that of a secular, Western and European country,” he concluded.

Davide Faraone, spokesperson for Italia Viva in the Chamber of Deputies, has also criticized: “With Giorgia Meloni, 15 new crimes have been created, I would not like school directors to be sanctioned for not putting up nativity scenes.”

The proposal must be debated in the parliamentary seat, first in the Senate, where the right-wing coalition has a large majority, although the Brothers of Italy is the largest formation, with 63 of the 205 senators, it would need the votes of its partners in the Government , the conservative Forza Italia and the far-right Salvini League to move forward with the proposal, which may still undergo modifications or even decline.

The defense of religion is a classic battlehorse of the extreme right in Italy. In 2018, the League presented a proposal to make the crucifix mandatory in classrooms and other places in the public administration and the initiative ended up being forgotten, although the party rescued it a few months ago.

A few years ago, the minister of education was a member of the League, Marco Bussetti, also a defender of the sacredness of the nativity scene. On one occasion he pressured the principal of a school in Venice who had decided to decline a local politician's invitation to install a nativity scene in the hallway of her school. “The nativity scene and the history it contains are part of our cultural identity, I think it is an important symbol. And I think we should celebrate Christmas. Without a doubt: true integration is not done by hiding, but by sharing one's own traditions,” said the minister.

References to religion and Christian identity are frequent in Meloni's speech, especially in the past. “I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian. “No one will take that away from me,” was her motto in the 2018 election campaign. It is also not the first time that her party has proposed a law aimed at safeguarding the Catholic religion. Last June, the Brothers of Italy presented a project to prohibit Muslim prayer spaces outside mosques, which also seeks to veto the use of garages and industrial warehouses as mosques.

