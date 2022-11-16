Feminism and sociological analyzes on Giorgia Meloni’s clothes

To see the level of empty hatred left-wing feminism has reduced to, just look at an article that appeared on Linkiesta signed by Guia Soncini on the clothes worn by Giorgia Meloni. A missile falls in Poland and we are on the verge of World War III with the specter of atomic bombs, there is an energy crisis, there is a pandemic still in progress and we are just missing the four horsemen of the Apocalypse and Soncini wastes precious computer bits talking about how the Prime Minister dresses.

But if we stopped only at an aesthetic factor – that is, of fashion – the somewhat frivolous discourse could also be of interest to someone, but the Soncini she doesn’t talk about fashion but she wants to go further, she does petty sociology and he believes he can use the change of look – according to him perpetrated by Meloni – to poison us with yet another tirade about liberated women, yes but not yet so free to dress as they want.

But what upset the good Guia so much to stimulate her boldness that seems born in front of a rogue Crodino at 8 in the morning of a cold winter day in a suburban bar?

Well, the careful investigator of customs, I don’t say journalist because she is not mysteriously enrolled in the order despite doing this job, she has noticed, hear, hear that Meloni has gone from the colorful pleated skirt of the election period to the current dark suit. On the contrary, he specifies that the event that disturbed her (alla Soncini) existence was that not only did Meloni betray the existential categories of the “skirt” and the “color”, but she also had the audacity to drop oblivion of history with a capital S the pastel shades, which did so much Elizabeth Windsor and that Soncini likes so much that she evidently lives in her own fictitious world stuck in the 19th century.

And on this fundamental political fact, the blogger goes off on a tangent and begins to talk about “broken glass roofs” (but wasn’t there the Superbonus?) and of “dictatorship of the suit” which would be the brand that patriarchal and dominating males still force, albeit involuntarily, women to wear.

Since Soncini wants to be an intellectual, in each of her articles she lets us understand that she reads the New York Times. In this Guia reveals a good dose of home-made provinciality, like Nando Moriconi interpreted by Alberto Sordithe unforgettable protagonist of An American in Rome, who always talked about the USA and the “Kansas City”, while eating boxes of very Roman spaghetti. «Maccarone, you provoked me and I’m destroying you now, maccarone! I’m great to you…!».

Here, Soncini is a new Nanda Mericoni, who yearns and yearns us with nostalgia for America, a land of (supposed, beware of double meanings) absolute freedom, the paradise of left-wing radical chic, who are said to gather every day on the quartz windows of Central Park, coming down from their stellar penthouses, to comment together on the New York Times and the Washington Post, under the benevolent gaze of Saviano who blesses them and greets them with a slight smile but already pleased. Legend has it that Soncini flies to Washington DC every year to commemorate the WP scoop on Nixon and Watergate on the banks of the Potomac. But let’s go back to the clothes.

So for the “Soncini thought” the frontier of the new feminism is not rights but not wearing the “suit of power” (beware of the Tolkierian memory ring!) which would then be the equivalent of the dark jacket and tie of poor males who instead have much less freedom than women in dressing institutionally (and not).

However, if this is feminism, keep it up, hurt yourself, a radical chic of choice would say like Nanni Moretti.

