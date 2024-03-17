Giorgia Meloni's Instagram profile hacked

Prime Minister Giorgia MELONI's Instagram profile hacked. While she was flying to Rome after the mission in Egypt, a cyber attack occurred, a story and a post were published on his account with the writing 'Thank you Elon free Btc!' and a fake profile picture of Elon Musk. After a few minutes the intrusion was resolved, but in the meantime images of the contents have already spread on social media fakes published.



“This afternoon – they confirm from Palazzo Chigi – Giorgia Meloni's official Instagram profile was hacked. The profile hacked is the historical personal one of Meloni opened years agoor. All the necessary investigations by the Postal Police are currently underway.”