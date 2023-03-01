Giorgia Meloni: “Women are the first victims of gender ideology”

In an interview with the weekly Graceon the occasion of Women’s Day on 8 March, Giogia Meloni addressed various issues related to gender: from gender identity and the right to change sex, to opposition to the practice of rented wombs, in favor of the traditional family.

Meloni explained that, in his opinion, all children “have the right to have the best: a mum and a dad” and that he has never known anyone who would give up one of the two parents. And he reports his personal experience: “I can’t say that my father’s absence hasn’t weighed heavily on my life. I fully understood it when he died, and I realized the depth of suffering that his emptiness had created in me ”, explained the premier.

Then she moved on to addressing the issue of abortion. Giorgia Meloni would say to a woman who intends to do so that she is not alone, that the state will help her and convince her to give herself the opportunity to raise her son. Then you, referring to the “gender ideology, you said that currently” the unilateral right to proclaim oneself a woman or a man is claimed beyond any path, surgical, pharmacological and even administrative. Male and female are rooted in bodies and it is an incontrovertible fact. Will all this be to the detriment of women? I think so: today to be a woman, it is claimed that it is enough to proclaim oneself as such, in the meantime one works to erase the body, the essence, the difference. Women are the first victims of gender ideology. Many feminists think so too.”

On the rented uterus, Meloni says: “It is Italian law that says that this practice is not lawful, not me. I don’t think that commercializing the female body and transforming motherhood into a business can be considered civilizational achievements. The surrogate womb is the slavery of the third millennium and I will never resign myself to the idea that it could be the result of centuries of struggle for women’s rights”.