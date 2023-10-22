“Giorgia Meloni will understand one day” thus begins Antonio Ricci after the scandal and what is happening with Andrea Giambruno. In recent days the latter was the protagonist of some videos broadcast by Striscia la Notizia which led to the end of his relationship with Meloni herself.

It was Giorgia who updated the Italians and consequently her fans through her social profile. After the latest videos portraying her partner, she decided to end the relationship, saying goodbye to Giambruno and their hypothetical future forever.

The Prime Minister’s announcement has thus pushed Antonio Ricci to break the silence, explaining his point of view regarding what is happening. It is the creator of Striscia la Notizia himself who explains how those videos may have benefited the latter.

“Giorgia Meloni will understand one day”: Antonio Ricci’s words after the Giambruno scandal

After Giorgia’s words, Antonio Ricci thus had his say regarding the scandal that Andrea Giambruno is experiencing after his last words. The latter, after complaining about his quiff, also showed a joking attitude towards his colleague Viviana Guglielmi.

However, Meloni’s announcement profoundly affected Antonio Ricci who commented on his decision towards Giambruno as follows. In fact, Mediaset’s father broke the silence by stating: “Giorgia Meloni, one day she will discover that I did her a favor”.

This made it clear that the latter is on the latter’s side and that, according to his point of view, she deserves much more. In fact, the decision and the long farewell to Andrea Giambruno took place right after the broadcast of the videos that Ricci launched during one of the last episodes of Strip the News and which gave rise to a real scandal.