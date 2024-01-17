Giorgia Meloni will meet Bill Gates at Palazzo Chigi to talk about artificial intelligence

The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet the founder of Microsoft Bill Gates tomorrow, January 18th, at Palazzo Chigi.

Unless plans change, the two should have a conversation focused on, among other things, on artificial intelligence. Gates, in a long post published at the end of the year on his blog, he focused on the topic, which will be one of the points at the center of the Italian presidency of the G7.

Gates writes that “2023 has given us an idea of ​​how artificial intelligence will shape the future. We now have a better idea of ​​what types of jobs the AI ​​will be able to do on its own and which ones it will act as a co-pilot for. I'm motivated to make sure that this technology helps reduceand does not contribute to the terrible inequalities that we see all over the world.”

The prime minister is not new to the topic: ad Atrejuin fact, the landlady welcomed Elon Muskowner of Tesla and

“We must be very careful – Musk stated – it is a double-edged sword, which will be able to do practically everything, but which does not have a conscience. We need a legislation let him act as a referee, as in all games.”

Furthermore, during the end-of-year press conference Melons speaking of Ai he explained that it is “a matter that this government will bring among its issues priority issues of the presidency of the G7 because I am particularly concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence on various levels, and particularly on the topic of job market. We risk a devastating impact in which we will have a job market that will see fewer and fewer people needed. We will organize a very precise focus on the topic of artificial intelligence at the G7 and, even before the G7 of leaders which as you know will be held in June, I want to do and am already working on a specific initiative on the topic of the impact of artificial intelligence on the labor market”.

