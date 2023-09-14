We need “a great battle” to “defend the family”, because defending the family means “defending God, our identity and everything that has contributed to building our civilisation”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during the his speech in English at the Budapest Demographic summit.

“We live in a time where everything we value is exposed to attack. This is dangerous for our national, religious and family identity. This once again draws attention to our rights and must unleash the strength to defend our rights” because “without this identity we are nothing more than mere numbers”, added the Prime Minister.