Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reacts on Monday to a protest by a +Europa deputy at the World Anti-Drug Day event at Chigi Palace. FABIO FRUSTACI (EFE)

Giorgia Meloni’s ideological profile, very marked during her long and combative years of opposition, is now sinuous and intermittent. The president of the Council of Ministers makes an effort in the big international and economic forums to present herself as a relatively moderate person, aligned with the agenda of NATO and the European Central Bank. But as soon as the loudspeaker wanes and her audience looks more like her traditional militancy, she dusts off the more ultra side of her. And also the modes. This Monday, at a congress on drugs, the Prime Minister decided to charge Netflix on the grounds that it continually promotes a message: “Drugs don’t hurt, they’re good.”

Meloni got off the hook with this attack citing the series sanpa, which was produced by the American digital platform and which addressed the methods and career of Vincenzo Muccioli, founder of a community for drug addicts called San Patrignano. The success he obtained contrasted with the mistreatment and primitive methods to which he subjected his patients, who often remained locked up against his will. For Meloni, and for many people in Italy, he was the only one who faced the heroin epidemic in the 1980s in Italy. “We have reached the paradox of having series that have a drug trafficker as their hero on the same platforms that have made a documentary against Muccioli, who saved thousands of children when the State looked the other way.”

The President of the Council made these statements during the celebration of the World Day Against Drugs at the Chigi Palace, seat of the Italian Government. And she was referring, of course, to series like Narcos or ozark, produced by the American platform, and in which the plot revolves around characters without a strict moral judgment (as apparently the Prime Minister of Italy would prefer). What is relevant is that the Executive represented by Meloni, which has just undertaken a deep ideological reform of Italian public television, embarks on a fight against television fiction in the presentation of an agreement against drugs.

While he was talking about the matter, a deputy from +Europa (a party born from the embers of the Radical Party) held up a sign that read: “Cannabis: if the State doesn’t take care of it, the mafia will.” Meloni was enraged and attacked the deputy yelling. “You should know that I am not a person to be intimidated, you should know that very well. Because I know exactly what I am doing, and the issue is whether you realize what you are doing, ”he launched, accusing his party of having promoted policies that encouraged drug use in the past.

Meloni’s harshness in tone and manner exemplifies the type of forums where he can afford to recapture his old rallying style today. Apparently minor issues, of special importance in the conservative agenda, that do not compromise the general agenda. On the rest of the big issues that he opposed for so many years, such as his firm rejection of the European Stability Mechanism, he has done just the opposite of what he promised when he was not in government.

