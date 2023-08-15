Giorgia Meloni, the tax on banks is good

Giorgia Meloni had just concluded her pre-holiday political activity with a real coup: the tax on extra profits on banks. A measure that had aroused the enthusiasm of ordinary people and irritated the liberal component of Forza Italia which, through Tajani, had expressed its reproaches for not having been warned. After having in a certain sense returned to its origins with measures typical of the so-called social right, perhaps even to stem the offensive of Gianni Alemanno who criticizes it from the right, Meloni then went on vacation to Puglia, to a farmhouse in Ceglie Messapica. So far so good, but then could not resist the invitation of the Albanian premier Edi Rama for an informal meeting in Vlora.

Giorgia Meloni and visits them in Albania, social irony

A few days ago Rama had been the protagonist of a disputed post in which he had compared the landings of Albanian migrants in 1991 to the current ones of Italian tourists, due to the increase in tariffs in our country. A few days later the Albanian premier himself said in an interview that Meloni had in turn confided in him that she would do everything to visit him. And so it was. However, the story did not go unnoticed on social media which targeted the Prime Minister with a series of corrosive teasing about the high cost in Italy. One of the most popular was: “One hundred euros for an umbrella and two deck chairs? Giambrù arza ìr culo, annamo ‘n Albania”, accompanied by a famous photo of the Prime Minister in a bikini in Ostia.

The national-popular ways of the “trip to Albania”, carried out with a scheduled ferry, as if it were one of those trips to Ostia, immortalized in the films of the 1950s of Italian neorealism, are also in the sights. In fact, his sister Arianna and the minister – brother-in-law Francesco Lollobrigida were also on board. But beyond the folkloristic aspect of the out-of-town trip, the question is: what image is given to tourism abroad and to Italians in Italy? Don’t these risky moves prove that the German minister was right who some time ago said that tourism in Italy was finished? Then, especially in this summer of crazy receipts, it didn’t seem appropriate to reinforce the idea that coming to Italy means spending a lot of money to have a service that isn’t up to par. We talked about it here

The management of the affair was superficial and gave way to the predictable criticisms of citizens and political exploitation. Let’s say it was an own goal against Albania in an initial phase of preparation, however for the future it is necessary to pay attention and perhaps value the good that has been done, such as the measure on banks.

