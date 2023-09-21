Migrants, Russia’s aggression and the war in Ukraine, the role of the UN today and in the future, Italy’s commitment to Africa, the challenges related to Artificial Intelligence. They are the themes that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses it in her speech to the United Nations Assemblyin the speech given when today, in Italy, September 21st has just begun.

“It is an honor for me to represent Italy before the United Nations General Assembly. An honor which, however, is not as light as privilege, but as heavy as responsibility. Because we live in an era complex, made up of emergencies and continuous mutations, and we cannot afford the luxury of casual phrases, of principles praised but not implemented, of easy choices instead of the right ones. We need to return to the profound meaning of what gave life to this place , the Community of Nations and peoples who recognize themselves in the 1945 United Nations Charter, created to find shared solutions that could guarantee peace and prosperity”, says Meloni, opening his speech.

WAR IN UKRAINE RUSSIA, MELONI: “ITALY HAS CHOSEN WHO TO STAY WITH”

In the “war of Russian invasion of Ukraine” “it is up to us, each of us, to decide which side of history we are on, in conscience. But let’s not kid ourselves, because this is what is at stake. The choice between the Nation and chaos, and between Reason and prevarication”, says Meloni.

“Italy – he continues – has clearly chosen which side to take. It did so out of a sense of justice. It did so because it is aware of how difficult it would be to govern a world in which those who bombed civilian infrastructures hoping to subvert a people with the cold and darkness, who use energy as a weapon and blackmail developing nations by preventing them from exporting wheat, the essential raw material to feed millions of people”.

MIGRANTS, THE APPEAL TO THE UN: “WAR ON TRAFFICKERS”

“The consequences of the conflict in Ukraine overwhelm everyone as if in a domino, but they impact above all on the nations of the south of the world. It is a war waged not only against Ukraine, but against the poorest nations”, says the Prime Minister.

“Italy’s attention is particularly directed towards Africa, where nations already tested by long periods of drought and the consequences of climate change are today faced with a very difficult situation also in terms of food security, which still exposes them more to instability, and makes them easy prey to terrorism and fundamentalism”. For the Prime Minister “it is a choice. Creating chaos and spreading it. And in that chaos, which produces tens of millions of people potentially looking for better living conditions, criminal networks infiltrate that profit from desperation to collect easy billions” .

Then, the transition to the central theme of the speech: “I am convinced that it is the duty of this organization to reject any hypocrisy on this issue and declare a global and uncompromising war on human traffickersthe. And to do this we must work together at every level, and Italy intends to be at the forefront on this front.”

“It is the human traffickers who organize mass illegal immigration trafficking. They delude themselves into thinking that by trusting them those who want to migrate will find a better life, they charge thousands of dollars for trips to Europe which they sell with brochures as if they were normal travel agencies, but in those brochures they don’t write that those journeys too often lead to death, to a grave at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. Because they don’t care whether the boat is suitable or not to face that journey, the important thing for theirs is just the profit margin,” he says.

“These are the people who have been enriched disproportionately by a certain hypocritical approach to immigration. We want to fight the mafia in all its forms, and we will fight this too. The point is that fighting criminal organizations should be an objective that unites us all, and which also involves the United Nations”, the prime minister’s belief.

“Why really – asks Meloni – can an organization like this, which affirms in its founding act ‘faith in the dignity and value of the human person’ turn the other way in the face of this massacre? Can we really pretend not to see that today There is no more profitable criminal activity in the world than migrant trafficking, when UN reports certify that this business has reached drug trafficking in terms of money, and far surpassed that of weapons?”.

“Truly this Assembly – insists the Prime Minister – which in other times played a fundamental role in definitively eradicating that universal crime that was slavery, can tolerate its return today in other forms, that human life continues to be commodified, that are there women brought to Europe to prostitute themselves to repay enormous debts contracted with traffickers, or men abandoned in the hands of organized crime?”.

“Can we really say that it is solidarity to welcome as a priority not those who really have the right to it but rather those who have the money to pay these traffickers, and allow the traffickers to establish who has the right to safety? I think not”, and for this reason the Prime Minister ‘calls’ the United Nations to wage a “global war on human traffickers”.

REVERSE COURSE WITH AFRICA

With Africa the approach has often been predatory, now “we need to reverse course. We need to have the courage to say things as they are. Africa is not a poor continent. On the contrary, it is a continent rich in resources strategic. It holds half of the world’s mineral resources, including abundant rare earths, and 60% of the arable land, often unused. Africa is not a poor continent, but it has often been, and is, an exploited continent. Too much often the interventions of foreign nations on the continent have not been respectful of local realities. Often the approach has been predatory, and yet even paternalistic”, he states.

“We need to reverse course. Italy wants to help create a model of cooperation, capable of collaborating with African nations so that they can grow and prosper thanks to the resources they possess. Cooperation as equals, because Africa does not need charity, but to be put in a position to compete on equal terms, strategic investments that link the destinies of nations with mutually beneficial projects”, he says, highlighting the need to “to offer a serious alternative to the phenomenon of mass migration, an alternative made up of work, training, opportunities in the countries of origin, and legal and agreed migration paths and therefore also integrating them. We will be the first to set a good example with the ‘Mattei Plan for Africa’, a development cooperation plan named after Enrico Mattei, a great Italian who knew how to reconcile the Italian national interest with the right of partner states to experience a season of development and progress”.

“The central point – he continues – is that we must have the courage to put man, with his rights, at the center of our actions. An apparently obvious principle, which however is no longer obvious. Nations are invaded, wealth is concentrated more and more, poverty is spreading, slavery is reappearing, everything seems to want to jeopardize the sacredness of the human being”.

A NEW UN FOR THE CHALLENGES OF THE FUTURE

Achieving the objectives also involves the evolution of the United Nations Organization. “Italy supports the need for a reform of the Security Council that makes it more representative, transparent and effective. That guarantees a more equitable geographical distribution of seats and also strengthens regional representation. That it emerges from the crystallized structure following the outcome of a conflict that ended eighty years ago, in another century, another millennium, to give everyone the opportunity to demonstrate their value in the present”, says Meloni, who before leaving dedicates a chapter of his speech to the theme of artificial intelligence.

“Even what at a superficial glance may seem like a tool to improve the well-being of humanity, upon closer analysis reveals its risks. Let’s think about artificial intelligence. The applications of this new technology certainly represent a great opportunity in many fields, but we cannot pretend not to also understand the enormous risks it brings with it. I am not sure that we are realizing enough of the implications connected to a technological development that runs much faster than our ability to govern its effects”, she warns.

“We were used to a progress that aimed to optimize human capabilities, and today we are faced with a progress that risks replacing human capabilities. And if in the past this replacement focused on physical work, so that men could concentrate on jobs of concept and organization, today it is the intellect that risks being supplanted, with consequences that could be devastating, particularly in the labor market. More and more people will not be needed, in a world increasingly dominated by inequality, by the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a few. It is not the world we want. And therefore we cannot make the mistake of considering this domain a ‘free zone’ without rules”, warns the prime minister.

“We need global governance mechanisms capable of ensuring that these technologies respect ethical barriers, that the evolution of technology remains at the service of man and not vice versa. We need to give practical application to the concept of algorithmics, that is, to give ethics to algorithms. They are These are some of the themes that Italy will place at the center of its Presidency of the G7 in 2024. But above all they are issues that fall under the responsibility of the United Nations. Huge challengeswhich we cannot address if we do not also take note of our limitations, as Nations and in the multilateral system”.