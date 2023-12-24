Giorgia Meloni, social Christmas greetings from the prime minister

Red jacket and white shirt, the tree illuminated by intermittent lights and the Christmas stars in the vases in the background, with the blur effect making it soft: Giorgia Meloni sends Christmas greetings “to every single Italian” with a video on social media with a non-formal style, without the classic Palazzo Chigi desk and flags.

What comes from the Prime Minister is a wish for “serenity” and “pride”, together with the claim that “the government is doing its part to help Italy in this difficult situation in which we find ourselves”, with the observation that “the enthusiasm of each of us is important”.

