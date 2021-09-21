POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2021

POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY – Fratelli d’Italia is the only party that is growing, gaining even more ground over the others: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by Emg for the program Agora.

According to the survey, in fact, Fdi, which in voting intentions confirms itself as the first party in Italy, earns 0.1 percent and is now accredited at 20.4%.

Almost a point away is the League, which, losing 0.1 per cent, drops to 19.5 per cent. The Democratic Party follows, at 18.6%, which falls by 0.1% compared to the previous survey, while the 5 Star Movement falls from 16.2% of the previous survey to 16.1%.

Forza Italia also fell, losing 0.1 percent, and is now credited at 7%, as well as Action by Carlo Calenda which drops from 3.6% to 3.5 percent. Italia Viva, on the other hand, remained stable at 3.3%.

HOW THE POLLS ARE DONE

The electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling societies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analyzed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the Italian population of age, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls.

This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that is the greatest difficulty for pollsters. Interviews for political electoral polls are usually conducted with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.

