Giorgia Meloni should be called “the Prime Minister”: the communication of Palazzo Chigi to the ministries

“Mr. Prime Minister”. This is how she must be officially called Giorgia Meloni, according to what was communicated by Palazzo Chigi to all ministries. “For appropriate information, we inform you that the title to be used for the President of the Council of Ministers is: ‘The President of the Council of Ministers, Hon. Giorgia Meloni'”, reports a note signed by the secretary general of the presidency of the Council, Carlo Deodato, confirming the choice of the male already claimed by the direct interested in the past few days. “In recent days there has been a lot of talk, great controversy over the use of ‘the president’ or ‘the president’, but I never thought that the magnitude of our battles is measured in being called ‘train leader’, I thought that the themes on which it was necessary to fight were quite different. But they are points of view ”, she had said during his speech in the House for the vote of confidence in the new government.