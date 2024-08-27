Giorgia Meloni returns from vacation and jokes on social media: “I’ve reappeared”

Giorgia Meloni returns to Palazzo Chigi after her holidays and does not give up on arguing with the newspapers that had wondered what had happened to her in the last few days.

The prime minister, in fact, joked about the incident by publishing a video on her social media channels in which she began: “Here I am, I have reappeared, all units have been recalled, I am at Palazzo Chigi”.

I am ready to continue my work, with even greater determination. pic.twitter.com/fsuhStMMvF — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) August 27, 2024

“I want to say,” added the Prime Minister, “that I am grateful for having had the opportunity to rest a bit, to recharge my batteries, and obviously to spend time with my daughter.”

Giorgia Meloni then added: “I want to say that I am aware of being a lucky person for this reason too. In what some very attentive observers have defined as ‘Meloni’s difficult summer’, I know that difficult summers are those of others. For example, those who have not been able to take vacations”.

“I want to tell these people, all Italians, that I will make good use of this energy that I have been able to put aside in these days, even if I have clearly never stopped doing my job, following what was happening, being attentive to my responsibilities. I will know how to make good use – concluded the prime minister – of this energy, I am ready to continue my work with even greater determination”.