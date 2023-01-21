Willy Monteiro Duarte would have turned 24 yesterday, January 20, the boy beaten to death on September 6, 2020 in Colleferro in an attempt to defend a friend in difficulty. And Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also remembers him on social media, who dedicated a moving tweet to him yesterday evening: «Willy Monteiro Duarte would have turned 24 today, killed while trying to defend a friend. A special thought to Lucia, a strong and tenacious mother who has been fighting for justice for years. Let’s not forget the smile, altruism and courage of a boy with a heart of gold.

The brothers Marco and Gabriele Bianchi were sentenced to life imprisonment for the boy’s murder. According to the judges of the Frosinone Court of Assizes, presided over by Francesco Mancini, Marco and Gabriele Bianchi and their friends Francesco Belleggia, Mario Pincarelli accepted the risk that Willy could die. The 74 pages speak of a murder for “futile reasons” against a helpless boy, of the desire to “affirm through the brutal use of physical violence” the “dominance” and “supremacy” of some “in their territorial ambit”. The other defendants Francesco Belleggia and Mario Pincarelli, unlike the Bianchi brothers, admitted their behavior and started a different path and for this they received lighter sentences of 23 and 21 years.

That fatal kick

In court, that fatal kick was rebuilt, delivered “using both limbs as a spring and using a pole as a lever”. This kick to the chest and the others were decisive in the “injurious complex which not only resulted in the (irreversible) trauma of the heart, lungs, thymus and carotid, but which also overwhelmed the diaphragm, spleen, pancreas and liver , as well as the body, nose and limbs».