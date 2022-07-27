Giorgia Meloni premier? Green light from its international connections

Giorgia Meloni-New York Times, like Berlusconi-Economist in 2001. But the game doesn’t work

The recent article published on the New York Times signed by the British leftist journalist David Broderwhich predicts a bleak future for our country in the event of victory for Meloni and the center-right. the piece seems to follow the same path started by the famous article ofEconomist in 2001when Berlusconi defined unfit to govern. So it has been for a while for Matteo Salviniand now the time for Meloni seems to have come.

But how the game seems not to have worked with Silvio Berlusconiwho has ruled the country 4 times and for ten years, so it looks like it could have the same effect on Giorgia Melonialso and above all because the leader of Brothers of Italy it had the merit and the foresight of creating a thick set of international relations in time, which now make it credible and authoritative both in the US and in the European chancelleries. In recent years, in addition to consolidating her position in Italy, Meloni has in fact thought well of be accredited at the main international forabut not with slogans and jokes as many left-wing leaders do, but with concrete facts and actions.

Giorgia Meloni, the success from the USA to Europe

For years the leader of the Brothers of Italy, for example, has been the only Italian politician to be invited to the important meeting of American Republicans, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). An intervention by her on stage two years ago, as a semi-unknown in the USA, was highly applauded and was also filmed by several American magazines, amazed by his perfect English (which is very rare among Italian politicians) and for the determination shown and the opinions expressed.

But in the USA, Meloni is not only recognized and appreciated by the Republican partywhich will most likely win the majority of the chambers in the midterm elections, for about a year thanks to good offices of Senator Adolfo Urso, president of Copasir and of the former ambassador of Italy to NATO (which still makes it very popular in the circles of the Atlantic alliance) and in Lebanon, Gabriele Checchia, is Fdi and has become the privileged interlocutor of the famous and highly influential American think tank International Republican Institute. Founded by Ronald Reagan in 1980, it is now considered a clear benchmark for American conservative power.

In Europe, always close to the European People’s Party, thanks to the privileged relationship established with the foundation of Senator Urso, Fare futurein this last year seems to be looking with increasing interest at the president of the European conservatives. The institute, which in Europe is headed by Thibault Muzuerguestogether with the fdi Urso foundation, organized several important international conferences in Rome, to talk about the future of Europe within an international context that seems to be increasingly marginalizing it. Ambassador Checchia is also working diligently in circles close to the French Repubblicains party, to remove, if any, the idea still so dear to the Italian left, that Meloni can be considered close to the Le Pen movement. Giorgia Meloni also boasts excellent entrances in Via Veneto, where the American embassy is located. She was on very good terms with former Ambassador Lewis Eisenberg and she had a good understanding with the outgoing Chargé Thomas Smitham, whom she also met in March shortly after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

During the reception on July 4th, Meloni was one of the protagonists of the usual party event organized in the US embassy, ​​at Villa Taverna in via Veneto. But also in Europe, Meloni, thanks to the good offices of the MEP and co-president Ecr Raffaele Fitto (and those of Carlo Fidanza) became president of the Ecr party on 20 September 2020, which leads with air and authority, perhaps pursuing the dream of creating a similar large conservative party in Italy as well. It was recently received by the president of parliament, la Maltese Roberta Metsola, with whom they say he has excellent relations. To help her in this delicate task, for some months one of the most authoritative and listened to advisors, Fdi can count on the former Foreign Minister in the Monti government, Giulio Terzi of Sant’Agatawhich was very important in directing the party into a clear and precise anti-Russian and pro born position, a position that Meloni has maintained since the beginning of her political parable. Always very critical of ChinaGiorgia Meloni has often criticized Europe or some Italian parties for an often ambiguous attitude towards China, as Angela Merkel demonstrated, especially in the last period of her political parable. In short, it seems that we can conclude without the risk of denial that internationally hardly anyone could argue with a climb of the Melons at Palazzo Chigi.

See also France tightens entry procedures for travelers from the United States Read also: Center-right, Salvini: “The names of important ministers before the elections” Draghi disheartened, Grillo sinks Conte, Fedriga opens the Draghi diary Giorgia Meloni premier? Green light from its international connections Lauretta of miracles, Boldry returns in search of a seat Mara Carfagna (sora hesitates) also makes her choice Piombino, the Russian anti-gas ship is a danger: the green transition stops Anti-fascist crimes: a date for those who were killed after the war Obsessive and insistent courtship: that’s when it can lead to a crime Giacomoni: “The Democratic Party wants the tax & spend, FI flat tax and raise pensions” Financial advisors, market share tripled in 10 years Hera, in the half-year revenues flew to 8.9 billion, up by 112.8% Campari returns as a protagonist at Biennale Cinema 2022

Subscribe to the newsletter

