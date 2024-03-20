Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister's online reputation grows

What is Giorgia Meloni's online reputation? In the last year (from March 2023 to February 2024), 7 million pieces of online content talked about the Prime Minister, up 31% in the last six months. And the reputational impact of this content has also grown: +14% in the last half year. This is what emerges from the Reputation Manager monitoring, since 2004 the reference institute in Italy for the analysis and management of the reputation of companies, institutions and public figures.

The Reputation Manager analysis is based on a model that calculates the reputational impact for each piece of content based on over 100 parameters, including elements that concern the quality of the individual content and elements on the domains that host them, such as importance and the authoritativeness of the sources.

Giorgia Meloni's online reputation: 7 million pieces of content talk about the prime minister in one year

In the last year, online content on Giorgia Meloni (7 million) exceeds by 150% that on the second most cited politician, Matteo Salvini, who stops at 2.8 million. While the secretary of the PD, Elly Schlein, stops in fourth place with 1.5 million mentions, after Matteo Renzi (2.1 million).

Looking only at the sentiment of online content, neutral/informative content (63%) on government activities has prevailed in the last yearwhile a fact to pay attention to is that, entering into the merits of the opinions on Giorgia Meloni's work, the negative contents (26%) are more than double compared to the positive ones (11%).

Giorgia Meloni beats Matteo Salvini and Giuseppe Conte on social media

Giorgia Meloni has become the most followed political exponent on social media, surpassing Matteo Salvini and Giuseppe Conte. The Prime Minister today has almost 10 million followers on the platforms analyzed (+43% in one year, +62% compared to October 2022) and Facebook is the most followed social channel with 2.9 million followers.





Giorgia Meloni, less polarized perception compared to the first months of Government

“At this stage, the perception of the Prime Minister is much less polarized than at the beginning of his government experience – comments Andrea Barchiesi, CEO of Reputation Manager – with a decrease in both positive and negative contents in favor of an expansion of informative ones. It is important to note, however, that within social media the percentage of negativity reaches 52%, double the 26% recorded across all channels analyzed. However, the overall reputation continues to hold up, mainly thanks to two factors: the more volatile nature of the contents on social platforms, which makes the reputational impact of the conversations less incisive compared to the contents published by newspapers, which are inherently permanent in search engines, and to a less polarized orientation of the latter” .