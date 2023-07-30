Compared to the war in Ukraine “Italy has done a lot, in the EU we are the ones who are paying the most for this conflict: inflation, energy prices, raw materials crisis”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this, interviewed by Fox News. “In my first budget law I had to employ 30 billion on the bill front. We are really affected by the consequences of the war. And that has to be taken into account.”

MIGRANTS

“Most of the migrants arriving in Europe arrive by route from Tunisia and Libyacome from difficult situations. We are trying to stop the smugglers who get to us through illegal channels. These traffickers are becoming more and more powerful and they use this money and this power against the states and we cannot allow the mafia to decide who comes to our countries”.

AFRICA

“In my opinion, in the next G7, we need to focus on Africa, our neighbours. Africa is not a poor continent, it is a continent that has many many resources. Africa today is the victim of systems that make it unstable. I don’t agree very much with the approach being used with these countries, my idea is that we must not only help, but also make investments in this continent” says the prime minister.

SILK ROAD

“We have not yet decided on the renewal of the “agreement” on the silk road. We have to discuss it in Parliament and we will make a decision by December “. With US President Joe Biden, he adds,” we had a very open, long meeting. We discussed at a time when things around us seem to be changing. There were bilateral issues, but there was also talk of global crises that we have to face. The discussion was very good, I’m happy.”