Giorgia Meloni: “Life as a premier is a great blender. I try to do everything to be with my daughter”

Being Prime Minister “is a bit like being inside a large blender”. This was said by Giorgia Meloni, who spoke about herself in an interview with Donna Moderna dedicated to her first 100 days as head of government.

“Palazzo Chigi is a machine that works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. It never stops. Enrico Mentana would call it a ‘marathon’. It’s exactly like this: it’s always live, without breaks. The risk is that of being completely absorbed, being completely sucked in, leaving no space for oneself and for the family”, explained the prime minister, who said she was doing “everything possible” to accompany her daughter Ginevra to school “and to return home in the evening to put her to sleep, as I have always tried to do.”

“That’s why I try to limit nights away from home as much as possible, doing everything I can to come back even when I’m abroad,” he underlined. “Of course, sometimes it’s impossible, but I try not to waste time, to compress the agenda as much as possible. I’d rather skip lunch than come back too late at night. Not only because it’s important for Ginevra, and for Andrea, but because it is for me. There are days that seem tragic, then you come home, you spend a while with Andrea, with Ginevra and her enthusiasm, you know they are fine, and you realize that everything else is overcome”.

Since he became premier, Meloni said, his life “has become more frenetic, but no less exciting”. “I try to do my best to carve out as much time as possible to be with Geneva”, added Meloni, even if reconciling family and work has become “even more complicated”.

“Sometimes I succeed more, others less, but I am lucky, which many other parents in Italy do not have, to be able to count on various people who give me a hand”. One of these is the companion and journalist Andrea Giambruno described as “an extraordinary father, extremely present and attentive” who “knows how to get where I can’t”. “Then there are my sister Arianna, Ginevra’s grandparents, my assistant Patrizia who solves a thousand problems, Ginevra’s nanny, Betty, who is now part of the family: they are irreplaceable, and together with me they jump through hoops to keep up at all”.