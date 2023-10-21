The love story between Giorgia Meloni and Andrea Giambruno is over, the latter’s words on social media leave all fans surprised

Apparently, after the embarrassing off-air events that have been circulating, in which Andrea Giambruno partner Giorgia Melonibecame the protagonist with mischievous attitudes towards other colleagues, the Prime Minister wanted to put an end to their story.

The announcement came directly from Giorgia Meloni’s official social profiles, in which she revealed deep regret both for herself and for the daughter Ginevra. After 10 years of relationship their paths part ways.

The real reason that led to their breakup is unknown, but it is certain that the off-air broadcasts of Striscia la Notizia have raised a fuss of very important criticism. All that remains is to wait for an update on the possible reasons.

Giorgia Meloni leaves Andrea Giambruno: “Our relationship ends here”

The letter shared on social media, directly by Giorgia Meloni regarding the conclusion of the relationship with her partner Andrea Giambruno: “My relationship with Andrea Giambruno lasted almost ten years, it ends here”.

“I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra. Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it.”

“I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, how I couldn’t love mine. I have nothing else to say about this. Ps. all those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home should know that, however much the drop may hope to dig out the stone, the stone remains stone and the drop is only water.”

The announcement arrived a few days after the embarrassing videos that were filmed on the web, regarding the off-air broadcasts of Striscia la Notizia in which Andrea is seen engaging in very dubious attitudes and phrases with some of his colleagues.

Although these videos are an aggravating circumstance, it is not certain that they are the real reason for their breakup, also considering the mention made of the paths that had parted ways some time ago. This passage made it clear that they had already made the decision to end their relationship for some time.