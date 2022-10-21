Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel

Split

Forza Italia (FI) party leader Silvio Berlusconi and Fratelli d’Italia (FdI) party leader Giorgia Meloni after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Friday (October 21, 2022). © IMAGO/Ettore Ferrari / Zuma Wire

Giorgia Meloni, the head of the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia, could be sworn in as Italy’s prime minister as early as the weekend.

Rome – On Friday afternoon (October 21), Italy’s head of state Sergio Mattarella appointed the head of the post-fascist party Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni, to his official residence in Rome. The swearing-in of Melonis as the new Prime Minister of Italy could possibly take place as early as the weekend.

That is why the legal alliance wants Giorgia Meloni as Italy’s new prime minister

Italy’s right-wing populists won Italy’s parliamentary elections in September. The alliance of right-wing parties from Forza Italia led by ex-government leader Silvio Berlusconi, the right-wing Lega with party leader Matteo Salvini and Fratelli d’Italia received an absolute majority. The post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia party led by Giorgia Meloni achieved 26 percent, making it the single most successful party in the elections. The legal alliance had agreed in advance that the group with the most votes would nominate the prime minister.

“If it’s Giorgia, I’m sure that she will master this difficult task,” Berlusconi said before the elections. However, it is said that the rounds in Rome went quietly that Berlusconi and Salvini considered the Fratelli d’Italia boss “unsuitable”. But the election result was clear. Lega only got 8.8 percent and Forza Italia 8.1 percent. “The Italians gave a clear mandate in this parliamentary election. A clear mandate for a centre-right government led by the Fratelli d’Italia,” Meloni said after the election.

Italy’s head of state Mattarella convenes Fratelli boss Meloni on Friday

According to a statement, Italy’s head of state Mattarella summoned Meloni to the Quirinal Palace in Rome, the official residence of the president, on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Fratelli d’Italia boss had already made representations to Mattarella with her alliance partners Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini in the morning. The legal alliance proposed Meloni as prime minister on Friday. As early as Friday afternoon, the Italian head of state Meloni could give the order to form a government. After that, she would have to present him with a cabinet draft. If Mattarella accepts this, Melonis and her cabinet will be sworn in – possibly this weekend.

The Fratelli d’Italia have so far had no government experience. The new Italian government has to face problems such as high inflation, rising energy prices and the troubled relationship with the European Union. The Italian daily newspaper called it “Meloni’s first test”. Republica the task of “defusing Salvini” without endangering the newly formed government. Former Italian interior minister and Lega leader Salvini is on trial for abusing and preventing his powers in 2019 is said to have that a ship with migrants docked in the port of Lampedusa (dpa/bme).