The right and the Jews





In the meantime, let’s record a fact: Zelensky who is Jewish, suddenly disappeared into thin air after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas.

We anticipated the topic yesterday

But this sudden – but not totally unexpected – war also had immediate repercussions in Italy.

And in fact yesterday Giorgia Meloni she went to visit the Roman Jewish community at the synagogue in Rome.

The Prime Minister then declared:

“The meaning of this visit is clearly to bring solidarity to the Roman and Italian Jewish community because in the terrible scenes coming from Israel there is something more than what is seen in a normal but already tragic war scenario. In the house hunt for home to civilians, in the roundup of children and young people there is hatred towards the entire population. We must intensify the protection of citizens of the Jewish religion also on our territory because the risk of emulation of criminal acts by Hamas could also reach from us.”

And here is an interesting point to analyze, even if it is almost never done because it is considered embarrassing to talk about it in today’s context. However, journalism must not only inform but also provide insights to public opinion to then draw considerations that help understand the problem.

Behind all this there is a stone guest and that is the fascist past of the right. And fascism promulgated the racial laws anti-Jewish in 1938.

On 14 July 1938 “Il Giornale d’Italia” published “The Manifesto of racist scientists”, better known as “Breed manifesto”. The exact title of the article was: “Fascism and the problems of race”.

The article was then taken up by a magazine, “La Difesa della Razza”, directed by Telesio Interlandi and which was commissioned by Benito Mussolini personally. Materially the text was written by G. Landra and the others signed without having been consulted.

Landra was an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Rome and Galeazzo Ciano revealed that the text had been written “almost entirely” by Mussolini.

In Italy until then there had never been any real organized hostility against the Jews who had actually up until then also played important roles in the Regime, but now they had to please their powerful National Socialist ally and Adolf Hitler had been pushing for some time in this direction.

Then there was the fall of fascism and the birth of the Republic. But fascism also resurrected and became institutionalized in Italian Social Movement (MSI) of Giorgio Almirante and he was the link with the Republic of Salò, the Italian Social Republic.

Almirante he joined the RSI and enlisted in the National Republican Guard with the rank of Capomanipolo, equivalent to that of Lieutenant.

On 20 April 1944 Almirante was appointed Chief of Cabinet of the Minister of Popular Culture (with the suggestive name MinCulPop) of the Italian Social Republic, Fernando Mezzasoma.

We read about it in the newspaper “Shalom” – directed by Ariela Piattelli – of the Jewish Community of Rome:

“Giorgio Almirante it is the best known case. Beloved party leader for decades, he had been editor of “Race Defense”, and then played an important role in the RSI as head of the cabinet of the Ministry of Popular Culture. But let’s think about Pino Romualdi, national deputy secretary of the Republican Fascist Party in 1945 and then founder of the MSI. But then other important figures of the RSI, such as the journalists Giorgio Pini, Concetto Pettinato and Bruno Spampanato, all figures who during the Nazi occupation published newspapers that hosted the anti-Jewish propaganda of the Republic. In the post-war period none of these denied their experience, on the contrary: in the memoirs and works of historical re-enactment produced by neo-fascist circles there is not a word, not of repentance, but at least of doubt regarding the persecution of the Jews. These are the “cultural” roots of the Italian social movement. It is no coincidence that the process of reworking the historical memory of anti-Judaism was so complicated, it is no coincidence that as late as 1962 young MSI people attempted to “attack” the former Rome ghetto. It is no coincidence that it took decades for fascism to be defined as absolute evil.

If it is right to look to the future, especially for a leader like Meloni invested with enormous responsibilities, however, one cannot so easily deny one’s “family album”, ignoring those pages and images that are too embarrassing or sugarcoating the history”.

The newspaper is from the same community Jewish which expresses Victor Fadlun as president and who met with Meloni yesterday and of which “Shalom” himself made note of with significant evidence, certainly not repeating the doubts of the previous article.

The quote from “Shalom” to “absolute evil” refers to what Gianfranco Fini said about fascism, during a visit to the Holocaust museum in Jerusalem in November 2003, wearing the traditional Kippah. The exit, at his time, was not taken well even within sectors of the National Alliance and did not bring political good to Fini himself who would shortly disappear from the national scene. To tell the truth, Meloni said a few days before the elections:

“I was inside An when Fini declared that “fascism is absolute evil”. I don’t seem to have dissociated myself.”

So not everything has been overcome between the right and the Jews as an overly facile hagiography would have us believe. It is no coincidence that far-right groups in Italy, such as Forza Nuova and Azione Frontale have sided with Hamas.

He says Roberto Fiore (Forza Nuova): “The Palestinians are trying to liberate their homeland and the Israelis respond with more settlements.”

Casa Pound has also always been very active in supporting the Palestinians. Just think of the conference at the Hotel dei Congressi in Rome in 2015 entitled “Solidarity Mediterranean” with the presence of representatives of Hezbollah. Luca Castellini, deputy secretary of FN, in a post publishes two images of Palazzo Chigi, one with the Ukrainian flag and the other with the Israeli one. And he certainly doesn’t publish them with joy but with critical intent.

The leader of Frontal Action Ernesto Moroni writes: “What if the sons of Cain had allowed all this bloodshed to justify razing the Gaza Strip? Almost eighty years ago, with this modus operandi they took over land that was not theirs.”

So Meloni paid homage to it Synagogue as an act of political coherence to its new course but a certain part of the “right-wing people” does not agree with the two wars currently underway, the Palestinian one and the Ukrainian one.

