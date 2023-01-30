At the celebrations for the 145th anniversary of the foundation of the Institute of Guards of Honor at the Royal Tombs of the Pantheon, Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, nephew of the last king of Italy, expressed his opinion to Affaritaliani.it, without hesitation, on a series of current topics: from the Meloni government to the war in Ukraine, from Harry of Windsor’s book to the new King of England Charles III, from the purchase of Savoy football to his daughters Vittoria and Luisa, and finally he briefed on the report with his cousin Aimone di Savoia.

The event was an occasion for the participation of several monarchist acronyms, including the Italian Monarchist Union, represented by its national deputy secretary Giuseppe Favoino, who historically defends the dynastic reasons of Aimone di Savoia.

The judgment of Emanuele Filiberto on Giorgia Meloni has been decided

“I am admired by this woman – confessed the prince – she is doing her job very well. Among other things, she managed to play the role of militant and today with equal success the institutional role of Prime Minister. From what they tell me, she is a person gifted with humanity, she studies issues thoroughly so as to always be prepared. I wish her all the best.”

After this declaration, the Savoy prince could not be reminded that in Meloni’s party there were declarations contrary to the monarchical institution.

“Dear Parisi – King Umberto’s nephew replied – everyone must have the freedom to think as they wish. One can be in favor of the monarchical institution or against it without thereby diminishing the esteem for those who think differently. Regarding the statements of some exponents of the Brothers of Italy opposed to the monarchy and more subtly to my family, I must remember that my family has a thousand years of history behind it and the Brothers of Italy about ten years of life. Having said this, it is instead important that we all work for the good of Italy, both monarchists and republicans. Italy first of all said my grandfather Umberto II. Today, then, with the war in Ukraine we need to be particularly united, with the policy aimed at helping Kiev, which has suffered serious aggression from the Russian side. Let’s hope the conflict ends and Italy has a role in the reconstruction. Let us remember that cities like Odessa were built by Italians and that it was in Odessa that the song O sole Mio was composed”.

At this point, the question was whether he, Filiberto, is ready to reign in Italy, if everything falls apart?”

I don’t think this problem will arise. Italy won’t go to hell for now, because Giorgia Meloni is too smart and then all of us, as I have already said, must work for Italy and it will make it. In the future, if the monarchy will be topical again, then we will see”.

And the relationship with his cousin Aimone who claims the role of head of the House?

“I believe that there is a need for unity, with Aimone we are bound by love for Italy and we must be united for the good of our family. I would be happy if at demonstrations like those for the 145th anniversary of the Institute of the Guards of the Pantheon, both him and I were together. Aimone was invited but, I believe, due to his significant work commitments, his presence was not allowed. I hope that on other occasions like these celebrations organized by the president of the Institute, Commander Ugo d’Atri, Aimone di Savoia will always be there”.

A fellow journalist present at the interview, Emilia Urso Anfuso, however recalled that Vittorio Emanuele, Emanuele Filiberto’s father messed things up by appointing Emanuele Filiberto’s daughters as heir in the dynastic succession.

“I’m not the head of the House but my father – Filiberto pointed out – and my father decided so”.

And speaking of royal diatribes, Emanuele Filiberto did not fail to express his opinion on Harry of Windsor and his book Spare.

“No, I don’t agree with this public washing of the house clothes. I think it was a huge mistake. We all do stupid things, I’ve done a lot and Parisi does too, but as big as Harry’s, I’d say no. King Charles III is a magnificent person, prepared, he was an ecologist well before Greta Thunberg. He doesn’t deserve the English monarchy all that mud. I think Harry was very badly advised. Do you realize that Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, has also had criticism for Queen Elizabeth, who instead considered Harry as very important for the monarchy? After the queen he was the most loved. He now he destroyed everything ”.

The opportunity was tempting to ask Filiberto how is the relationship with his daughters.

“I get along very well with Vittoria and Luisa. They are very free but that doesn’t mean that I don’t have to lovingly reproach them on occasion. Vittoria is courageous, with the Red Cross she has been in Ukraine to bring aid and now with another humanitarian organization she will go to Afghanistan ”.

Finally, the latest initiative could not be missing, namely the purchase of Savoy football in Campania.

“It is an initiative that is exciting me and that is positively involving all of Torre Annunziata, the fans and the institutions. When I announced the purchase, the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, called me to wish me good luck. The relaunch of Savoy football, through sport, to fight against organized crime”.

