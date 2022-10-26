The new prime minister did the humblest jobs before her political career. Let’s see which ones.

Giorgia Meloni he is officially the new Prime Minister of the new legislature. After the assignment by Sergio Mattarellathe new prime minister, together with the team of ministers, was sworn in at the Quirinale.

Then it was the moment of confidence in the Chambers. First the Chamber of Deputies and then the Senate. Giorgia especially in the speech to the House spoke a lot about the government program that the center-right coalition intends to carry out.

Source: web

Many ideas, starting from the flat tax for incomes up to 100,000 euros, the revision of the Basic income and above all, no hindrance to people’s freedom.

Also to work on bill decree with the extension at least until the end of the year and on the Ukraine question. Giorgia Meloni reiterated her closeness to the Atlantic alliance and her firm condemnation of Russia.

In recent days there has also been a lot of talk about the private life of the new prime minister who will not go to live in Palazzo Chigi. To reveal it was his partner Andrea Giambruno who categorically excluded him to protect his daughter.

“No no, absolutely not. Fortunately we have a house, we have no intention of moving to Palazzo Chigi and raising our daughter Ginevra there: she would be counterproductive, she would be misleading” – he said.

Then from the past there are also interesting rumors about what Giorgia Meloni did before entering politics. To reveal the journalist Luca Telese.