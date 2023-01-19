Turicchi as general manager of the Mef: Meloni has chosen

We should be there. Giorgia Meloni would have chosen to entrust the general management of the Mef to Antonino Turicchi, current president of It. Qualified sources close to the dossier explain ad Affaritaliani.it that the prime minister would have decided to continue on her path, which means new faces in key roles, due to discontinuity with the past. There is no shortage of internal resistance within the government: not just Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, but also Raphael Dense And Adolfo bear.

But the hope for Alessandro Rivera, who also has a lot of “brigade” to stay in his post, they would have shrunk a lot. In early January it seemed that the manager was about to leave. Then he seemed to have recovered the disadvantage accumulated so as to make the bookmakers say that “too close to call” which is used in US elections. Then a new shot by Turicchi, this time decisive.

In fact, the manager boasts an important curriculum: in addition to the presidency of Itfrom the From 2002 to 2009 he was general manager of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and from May 2016 general manager for Finance and Privatizations of the MEF and was managing director of Fintecna before being called to the former Alitalia. Not only that: according to ad Affaritaliani.it Turicchi can count on three sponsors of weightvery listened to by Giorgia Meloni: Giulio Tremonti, Maurizio Leo, Giovanbattista Fazzolari.

