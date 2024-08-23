Many are wondering what happened to the Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. After leaving Masseria Beneficio yesterday, the Apulian resort of Ceglie Messapica in the province of Brindisi, she disappeared. Curious for a prominent and important figure like Meloni, to use euphemisms. The Prime Minister spent about ten days of vacation, but for over 24 hours there has been no news of her current whereabouts.

According to ‘Repubblica’, there are different hypotheses about where the Prime Minister might be. One suggests that Meloni flew to Sardinia to join her sister Arianna, recently the protagonist of a scandal sparked by the editorial of the director of ‘Il Giornale’ Alessandro Sallusti. It would be the President Meloni’s sister who attempted to directly influence public and political appointments, but there is still no investigation underway on her.

The Prime Minister has chosen Argentario, between Porto Santo Stefano and Porto Ercole, where she has already spent a weekend this July and also the year before. A third scenario hypothesizes the presence of Meloni on Amalfi Coastas promised to some local leaders of his party, Fratelli d’Italia. It is not even excluded that he opted for an international destination, such as Albania or Greece, considering the fact that he left the farmhouse in the middle of the night, almost “secretly” and far from any prying eyes (as is natural).

Despite speculation, no official source has confirmed the current position of the Prime Minister. To increase the tension over where Meloni has gone, there is another mystery: Meloni was expected on Saturday evening, August 24, at the Notte della Taranta in Melpignano, in Salento. It seems that she will not be present at this occasion. The public opinion, therefore, finds itself without information on the whereabouts of the Prime Minister, a decidedly unusual situation compared to what happens in other countries and compared to other Italian Prime Ministers, from Berlusconi to Renzi, from Draghi to Conte up to Romano Prodi.

It was one in the morning when the procession of blue cars left Masseria Beneficio, with Giorgia Meloni on board. Then the darkness, a low profile, even too low, avoiding public appearances. The prime minister’s days were spent between work phone calls and moments of relaxation with her family, including her ex-partner Andrea Giambruno, her sister Arianna with her husband, Minister Lollobrigida, and their daughters.