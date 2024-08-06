Giorgia Meloni tells her story: her first statements on politics, reforms, the future and her daughter Ginevra

The President of the Council of Ministers Georgia Meloni It is told in a long interview with an open heart, and talks about his last year as head of the Government, of the goals achieved and what she still lacks. On newsstands from tomorrow, Wednesday 7 August, the Prime Minister on Who Magazine confesses: “We are solving many problems, but many others still need to be solved”. And he does not hide his satisfaction, mixed with a bit of tiredness: “My personal assessment is that I couldn’t have done more. So much so that this year I think I have to impose myself a few days of restmore than usual”. When they ask her about the Daughter and how it went trip to Chinahe replies: “A Geneva She really liked (China). In her class there’s a Chinese girl she’s very close to, who was in China for the holidays. So she was really happy to see Chloe on the other side of the world.”

Politics, reforms and goals for the future

According to the preview revelations available at the moment, Giorgia Meloni seems satisfied with her work: “We have initiated reforms that have been awaited for decades. The one on the awardedthat of the justiceL’autonomy differentiated, the reform of the tax that has been expected for fifty years. All reforms against which the forces that want to preserve the status quo, that is, their privileges, are putting up a fierce opposition. I think that Italians understand why”. Among the various successes that he counts this year is that of theimmigration: “The landings of irregular immigrants are 60% less than the previous year and we have started reforms that have been awaited for decades”.

The President also speaks about the European elections which he defines as a victory “more important and more beautiful than the one that brought me to Palazzo Chigi. I confirm it. Obtaining that consensus, after almost two years of government in an impossible situation, having to make difficult choices, means that Italians they understand the situation much more than certain politicians believe. They know that, as happens in any family, sometimes you have to make difficult choices, but they know how to recognize if you are doing it for yourself or for the good of the nation. They understand whether you are trying your hardest or not, whether you are in good faith or not, whether they can trust you or not. For me this was the most important answer of all.” As for the futureinstead, Meloni talks about autumn goals: “We need to move forward. There are other reforms that are missing, starting with the reform of bureaucracy, which is essential to enable businesses to work and produce better and provide citizens with more efficient services”

Daughter Ginevra and the controversy over the trip to China

On the controversies that arose after his recent trip to Chinain which she was accompanied by her daughter Ginevra, Giorgia Meloni explains: “The fact that I arrived with Ginevra in China, getting off the plane hand in hand, has caused a lot of discussion. I don’t understand the reason, frankly. Between trips and commitments I was away for almost a week, according to those who criticize all this, I should have leave my daughter at homemaybe at a friend’s house? It makes me smile that some people consider themselves so morally superior that they can teach a mother how to raise your daughter. I think that every mother knows what is best for her offspring and should choose freely. But there is more, it is also a cultural challenge which concerns all women: I think that if I, who am the Prime Minister, can demonstrate that my role is compatible with motherhood, then there will be no more excuses for those who use motherhood as a pretext for don’t advance women in the workplace. On paper, doing an important job and showing that you can also raise children shouldn’t be a revolution, but in this society that often uses children to prevent you from reaching your goals, it probably is… As for China, Geneva really liked it.”

The relationship with Andrea Giambruno, Ginevra’s father

“Fortunately, Andrea, who remains the best father I could have wished for my daughter, and I have maintained a good relationship.” Meloni began by saying this when asked about Who about the father of his Ginevra, the journalist Andrea Giambruno. The two have never been married and are currently no longer together, although they try to make sure their daughter doesn’t miss anything. “When we can, we spend time together with Ginevra. I think it’s important to make children understand that a separation should not necessarily trigger a conflict between parents and that children should not be forced to choose between mom and dad. It’s not always easy, I realize, but when it’s possible it’s useful to do it.” And he continues: “We’ll all three do it too a few days of vacation together with a group of friends and their children. For Geneva. But also because we are still friends and we love each other. We both see how happy she is when she doesn’t have to divide herself between one and the other, and even if the our separation is finalwe will always spend happy time together, like many other families with separated parents do.”

And then, the Prime Minister, lets herself go with personal revelations on the relationship with her daughter and how the little girl experienced the separation between her and Giambruno: “With children you never know if you are making the right choice. Being a parent is a job that no one feels prepared for, even if deep down we all are. We ask ourselves questions, we feel eternally guiltyand children, in their naivety, are able to tell you with simplicity the phrase that makes you happy like nothing else in the world and the one that destroys you. Ginevra is like that too. When Andrea and I separated it wasn’t easy for her either, obviously. She is very attached to both of us. With us for a long time she pretended nothing was wrong, but I know that she cried when we didn’t see her. It made my heart skip a beat.”

Alleged clashes with Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi: denied

During the long interview, the Prime Minister (obviously) often returns to politics and, in one passage, talks about the rumours about her damaged relationship with the Berlusconis: “For weeks there have been attempts to tell of a substantial intolerance Of Marina and Piersilvio Berlusconi towards the governmentbut that’s not the reality I live. I have relationships with both of them, I respect both of them, and I don’t consider them hostile people. It’s what the left would likeone of his many hopes that will not be realized”. He continues: “The opposition’s objective that flatters them today is use them against usand then possibly use someone else against them. We have already seen it happen. But we, like Marina and Piersilvio Berlusconi, know these methods well, because they are also the ones used against Silvio. The left can continue to bask in its hopes, if it helps them feel better in these difficult times, then so be it.”

The President also touches on another issue that concerns some Navy Berlusconi. He would have shown some doubts about the positions of the Brothers of Italy on the subject of civil rightsdeclaring herself closer to the choice of the moderate left. At least that’s what was written in the newspapers. “An important rule that I learned,” Meloni explains, “is that when you read ainterview you don’t have to start from titlebut from the text, because the two things often do not coincide, and the text is more faithful, more argued, than the title. That’s what I did with Marina Berlusconi’s interview, whose tone was very different from the title we saw bouncing around”.

Meloni’s relations with the left

On the relationship with the leftthe President gets straight to the point, even allowing herself a little irony. “From the left I get accused of anything. Centenary of the March on Rome? It’s Meloni’s fault. Bologna massacre? It’s Meloni’s fault. Cutro shipwreck? It’s Meloni’s fault. Femicide? It’s Meloni’s fault. Etc etc. It’s a joke now, and what they don’t understand is that people with common sense, even on the left, see it”. She becomes serious again, however, when she talks about the women’s question: “I believe that the left has not overcome the shock to see that it was the right that expressed the first female Prime Minister in Italy. For them it was unimaginable, but I think it was unavoidable“.

“There is a substantial difference between conservative and liberal thought and that of the left: we we believe that the merit come first, They they think that the labels come first. Result: in our country there were no preclusions for anyone, but everyone had to demonstrate their value and give their best. In their country, women often thought that the role covered had to be a granting of a ruling class predominantly maleor an obligation imposed through pink quotas. But when you pretend to be the boss because the quotas say so, you are not able to exercise leadership. That is why it has always been the right, and not the left, to express the main roles of female leadership. After that, I do not think that women’s rights are defended with battles of the type to be called ‘the President’. Because if they call you president, or councilor, but you are excluded from the world of work because you have children, I fear that equality is still a long way off”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, finally, conclude: “The real challenge is build a world where women are not discriminated against because they are mothers, or potential mothers. That’s why we focused a lot of the few resources we had on working mothers.”