Meloni in New York rejects Biden and goes to a pizzeria: here’s why

There is strategy and then tactics. Strategy is something long-term, which focuses on the future and then there is tactics which instead concerns only the present. Giorgia Meloni so far she has played with tactics in a rational way, like a chess player, thanks to the short memory of the voters who in the end can do nothing but accept. But let’s start with the news.

There Melons in the USA for her first UN session she didn’t go to President Joe Biden’s reception and the excuse was deliberately provocative: “she was working” and wanted to eat a pizza with her loved ones as if it were normal that the most powerful man in the world invites you at dinner but you say “no, thanks, I’m working and I’ll eat a pizza”. Prologue: about ten days ago at the G20 New Delhi Joe Biden did not mention Giorgia Meloni among the leaders of the nations with whom he had spoken: only Russia and Italy were missing.

Following: a few days ago Giorgia he promptly returned the insult by not going to the New York reception and eating the now famous pizza. The fact is contingent but takes on a value that can mark the transition to a new strategy: the move away from Joe Biden to a rapprochement with his long-time friend, Donald Trump and with the American conservatives who want to end aid to the Ukrainians.

The former is expected to be in free fall in the polls for the next US elections, while the latter is expected to be a winner. We must now take another step back. Just a year ago the centre-right won the political elections in Italy and immediately he embraced the cause of Ukraine against Russia. Another premise: the Italian centre-right has always been pro Putin. Berlusconi was a close friend and the Russian slept in Arcore, Salvini walked around Red Square wearing a t-shirt with his photo.

Meloni, more thoughtful than the previous two, was pro Putin but didn’t show it because she had already made a very specific plan: that of guarantor of the pro-Ukraine Italian government, the famous “Atlanticism” of which she was then accused by voters. Only in this way could she govern, despite her “fascist” past, with the approval of Washington and Brussels. Now the leader of FdI has understood that Sleepy Joe Biden is now a political wreck who will certainly lose the next elections.

At that point, if Trump wins – as everything suggests – he would find himself in trouble for the embarrassing romantic photos with the Democratic leader. If he has to make a U-turn then now is the time and he is doing so. This will have immediate and inevitable consequences on the war in Ukraine. Zelensky understood this very well at the UN session: Biden and the USA are abandoning him because the war has bored them and their allies and above all it is no longer convenient. The man with the sweaty green shirt is now alone and the leaders who supported him begin to flee: Giorgia Meloni is the first. The Europeans help her in the painful decision because by abandoning the Biden duo – Zelensky recovers in internal polls against Salvini and the League. This explains the sensational story of pizza made in the USA.

