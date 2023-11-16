“A very courageous and inspiring film. I congratulate Paola Cortellesi e I would be happy to meet you at Palazzo Chigi“. Interviewed by ‘Alley Oop – Il Sole 24 Ore’, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thus responds to the appeal of the actress and director of ‘There’s Still Tomorrow’, which she had addressed to the Prime Minister and the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, the invitation to join forces ‘on issues that concern us both, such as the prevention of feminicides, starting from school’. “The Government’s policy and my personal position on combating violence against women have always been tense in search of maximum collaboration – underlines Meloni -. We demonstrated this with Minister Roccella’s bill, on which we sought the broadest consensus, obtaining after some discussions and openings the unanimity of the parliamentary vote”.